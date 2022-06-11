PACK Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,822 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,839,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,749,000 after buying an additional 396,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

