PACK Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $358.27 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.13 and its 200-day moving average is $404.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

