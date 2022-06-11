Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Bank of America cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $10.33 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

