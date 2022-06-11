PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) EVP Buys $250,000.00 in Stock

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $28.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 41.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $329.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,859,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.