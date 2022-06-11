PAID Network (PAID) Hits Market Cap of $4.09 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $85,504.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

