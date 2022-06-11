Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $79.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.19. Palomar has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

