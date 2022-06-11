Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Short Interest Update

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,849,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRBM remained flat at $$9.85 on Friday. 1,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Parabellum Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

