Parametrica Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parametrica Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.3% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,391.97 and its 200 day moving average is $2,643.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

