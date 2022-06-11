Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

TSE PXT opened at C$28.82 on Wednesday. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.32.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 6.965221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Also, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.23 per share, with a total value of C$136,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,150. Insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,731,500 over the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

