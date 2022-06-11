Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.71 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $22.43 million and $17.71 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.21 or 0.00025479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

