PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and $1.79 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00197415 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02010884 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00237760 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

