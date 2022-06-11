PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 74.2% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 56,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.30 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.79.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

