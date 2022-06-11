PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stake Lifted by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,975.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,256. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDCE stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

