PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Cap of $63,847.40

PegNet (PEG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PegNet has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a market capitalization of $63,847.40 and $178.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.00345612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00029161 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00446646 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

