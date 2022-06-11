Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.18.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $97.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

