Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $13,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,941,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.32.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day moving average of $130.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

