Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,912 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Trip.com Group worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Kylin Management LLC now owns 969,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,862,000 after acquiring an additional 582,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,554,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,299 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

