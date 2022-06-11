Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 514.0% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 12,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $649.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $703.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $732.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $621.34 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

