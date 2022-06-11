Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $43,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 13.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $251.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.80. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.29.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.