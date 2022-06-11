Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,087 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,268 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.44.

INTC stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.