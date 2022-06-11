Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,435 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for about 1.0% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pinduoduo worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 31.8% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,729,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

PDD stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $133.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.