Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 1,413,748 Shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,951,145 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock after selling 1,413,748 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiDi Global were worth $19,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in DiDi Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DiDi Global in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DIDI opened at 2.29 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 1.37 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 94.91%. The firm had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter.

About DiDi Global (Get Rating)

DiDi Global Inc operates a mobility technology platform that provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; and bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

