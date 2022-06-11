Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 564,620 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564,620 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $54,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JD.com by 134.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after buying an additional 314,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after buying an additional 52,232 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in JD.com by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD opened at $61.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

