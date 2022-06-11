PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,712,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,418,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,746,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

