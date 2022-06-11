Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($286.02) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €227.08 ($244.17).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €174.80 ($187.96) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €188.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €194.81.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

