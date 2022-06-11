Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.68. 980,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,772. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

