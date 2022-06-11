Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,024,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 580,934 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Pfizer worth $471,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

