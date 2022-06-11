Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $98.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

PSX stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $16,234,792. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Phillips 66 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 56,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

