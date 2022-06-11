Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 105 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

IWN stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.81 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

