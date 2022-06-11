Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,780,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.18 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.