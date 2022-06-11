Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,021,000 after buying an additional 129,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,266,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,726,000 after buying an additional 90,611 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.46, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.