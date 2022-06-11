Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,805,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $178.45 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.51.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total transaction of $466,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,366,290. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

