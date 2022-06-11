Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,656 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.47% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 448,423 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 215,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,343,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $638.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. Research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

