Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.24. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.