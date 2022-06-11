Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of -0.24. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

