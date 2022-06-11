PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $191,978.67 and $12.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 47.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

