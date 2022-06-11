PIVX (PIVX) Price Tops $0.12

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last week, PIVX has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $112,523.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,301,343 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.