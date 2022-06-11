Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Critical Survey

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

56.9% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Plug Power -97.29% -11.78% -9.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and Plug Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Plug Power 1 5 14 0 2.65

Plug Power has a consensus target price of $34.90, suggesting a potential upside of 118.70%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Fusion Fuel Green.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Plug Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A $27.88 million N/A N/A Plug Power $502.34 million 18.37 -$459.96 million ($0.97) -16.45

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Plug Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc. provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing internet of things-based maintenance and service program for GenDrive and GenSure fuel cells, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFuel Electrolyzer, a hydrogen generator optimized for clean hydrogen production. The company offers its products to retail distribution and manufacturing businesses through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. It has a strategic partnership with Airbus SE to decarbonize air travel and airport operations with green hydrogen; and Fortescue Future Industries to manufacture electrolyzer technology in Australia. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

