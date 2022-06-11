Polymath Reaches Market Capitalization of $196.80 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $196.80 million and approximately $25.12 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000246 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00183988 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006282 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000658 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

