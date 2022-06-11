Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Up 2.8%

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $418.58 and last traded at $418.30. 2,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 440,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet raised shares of Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.38.

The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Pool by 52.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Pool by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

