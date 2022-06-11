Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Short Interest Update

Precision Optics Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PEYE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Precision Optics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians.

