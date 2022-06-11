Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44. Premier has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,482,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

