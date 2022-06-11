Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,225,000 after purchasing an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 18.90%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.