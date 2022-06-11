PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,760. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PreveCeutical Medical (PRVCF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.