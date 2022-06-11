PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PRVCF traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,760. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

