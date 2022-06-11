Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $1,987.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00040266 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,971,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,880,929 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

