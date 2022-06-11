Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 2,000 Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 329,007 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 212,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 4,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.09. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

