Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,111 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.75. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.