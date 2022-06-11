Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $63,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

NYSE MMC opened at $150.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.87. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.