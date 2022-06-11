Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $40.79 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $40,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after buying an additional 546,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,203,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,439,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,184,000 after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $168.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.38. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.79 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

