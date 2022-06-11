Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $48.09 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,898 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $48,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $196.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

