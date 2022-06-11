Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $71,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after buying an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $332.76 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.87 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $363.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.60.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

